Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
- Rolling blackouts in Kalimantan have severely disrupted small businesses, forcing closures and risking product damage due to power outages lasting up to eight hours.
- State utility PLN attributes the blackouts to a power plant disruption caused by high temperatures reducing output, not coal shortages, and aims to restore normal supply soon.
- Frequent outages raise concerns about Indonesia's power grid reliability amid extreme weather and pricing issues affecting coal supply to PLN.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Weeks of rolling blackouts across parts of Indonesia’s Kalimantan have dealt a heavy blow to small businesses, as a series of power outages across the country raises fresh questions about state utility PLN’s reliability.
Among those affected is Lilis, a beverage vendor in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, who said the frequent outages have severely disrupted her business. Her drink stall relies heavily on electricity to operate a cup-sealing machine used to package beverages in plastic cups.