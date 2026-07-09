Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

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Blackouts across parts of Kalimantan have dealt a heavy blow to small businesses.

JAKARTA – Weeks of rolling blackouts across parts of Indonesia’s Kalimantan have dealt a heavy blow to small businesses, as a series of power outages across the country raises fresh questions about state utility PLN’s reliability.

Among those affected is Lilis, a beverage vendor in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, who said the frequent outages have severely disrupted her business. Her drink stall relies heavily on electricity to operate a cup-sealing machine used to package beverages in plastic cups.