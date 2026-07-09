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Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

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Blackouts across parts of Kalimantan have dealt a heavy blow to small businesses.

Blackouts across parts of Kalimantan have dealt a heavy blow to small businesses.

PHOTO: EPA

  • Rolling blackouts in Kalimantan have severely disrupted small businesses, forcing closures and risking product damage due to power outages lasting up to eight hours.
  • State utility PLN attributes the blackouts to a power plant disruption caused by high temperatures reducing output, not coal shortages, and aims to restore normal supply soon.
  • Frequent outages raise concerns about Indonesia's power grid reliability amid extreme weather and pricing issues affecting coal supply to PLN.

AI generated

JAKARTA – Weeks of rolling blackouts across parts of Indonesia’s Kalimantan have dealt a heavy blow to small businesses, as a series of power outages across the country raises fresh questions about state utility PLN’s reliability.

Among those affected is Lilis, a beverage vendor in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, who said the frequent outages have severely disrupted her business. Her drink stall relies heavily on electricity to operate a cup-sealing machine used to package beverages in plastic cups.

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Indonesia

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.