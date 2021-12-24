Progressive Muslim scholar elected leader of Indonesia's influential Nahdlatul Ulama

SINGAPORE - A well-regarded Islamic scholar hailed as a "symbol of the new generation" has been elected chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's influential Muslim group and the world's largest Islamic organisation.

Mr Yahya Cholil Staquf, 55, defeated incumbent and two-term chairman Said Aqil Siradj and three other candidates in a tightly contested race on Friday (Dec 24) at NU's national congress .

His late father Cholil Bisri co-founded Indonesia's major Islamic political party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), and his younger brother is Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

"Not only is he younger (than Mr Said), his thinking is also more progressive. NU members are bored of the current administration and want to see change," Mr Muh Taufiqurrohman, a senior researcher at the Jakarta-based Centre for Radicalism and Deradicalisation Studies, told The Straits Times.

"Mr Yahya's focus will be on how to empower NU members and provide welfare, while Mr Said had been focused on involving NU in national politics," he said.

Mr Yahya's election has raised questions over whether the organisation of more than 90 million followers would further entrench itself in domestic politics, and exert any influence over foreign policy.

He is after all no stranger to the government. As a member of the Presidential Advisory Council in 2018, he had advised Indonesian leader Joko Widodo on religious, domestic and international matters.

Mr Said, his 68-year-old predecessor, was perceived as key in bringing NU closer to politics.

Save in 1999 when former NU chairman, the late Abdurrahman Wahid, became Indonesia's president, NU leaders have generally not played a crucial role in politics in the last two decades. But in 2019, President Widodo picked former NU leader Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate in the election, not only sealing his victory, but also marking NU's return to serious politics

The PKB, NU's political vehicle, currently occupies 58 seats in the 575-strong House of Representatives, and boasts four ministers.

But NU has always been supportive of the government historically, said Mr Taufiqurrohman.

"NU has no option. It has to be political if it wants to make a big change in Indonesia because the change can mostly be done through politics," he added.

In the context of global engagement, analysts noted that Mr Yahya leans politically towards the United States, while Mr Said has been known to be friendly towards China.

Mr Yahya co-founded US-based organisation Bayt ar-Rahmah, or Home of Divine Grace, aimed at expanding NU's operations in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

In 2018, he received backlash at home when he visited Israel at the invitation of the American Jewish Committee Global Forum. Indonesia has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel and has long opposed its occupation of Palestinian territory.