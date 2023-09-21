Probe under way over claims Malaysian MP was ‘vaping’ in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Parliament is currently probing allegations that an MP was vaping in the Lower House after pictures showing him holding an object near his mouth circulated on social media.

Parliament sources said a complaint was received and investigations are under way.

“Once the probe is completed, there might be an announcement,” said the source.

Pictures circulating on social media show opposition Tanah Merah MP Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz holding a pen-like object to his mouth on Tuesday.

The pictures were said to have been taken when opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs walked out of the Chamber following heated debates between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and PN’s Putrajaya MP Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Earlier, a news portal had quoted Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham as saying that the item in question was a pen and not an e-cigarette.

“Everyone knows that I am not a smoker. I can’t even stand being next to one, what more vaping,” he told Free Malaysia Today.

Mr Ikmal Hisham also said he is prepared to explain the matter to Speaker Johari Abdul.

In August 2020, then Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was fined for vaping in Parliament. He apologised for his actions.

However, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin did not disclose how much he was fined for vaping. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK