Asian Insider

Pro-democracy movement in Thailand snuffed out? It's merely shifting gears

Some scholars say the pro-democracy movement has reached a pit stop, not an end

Indochina Bureau Chief
Anti-government protesters lying on the ground and flashing the three-finger salute in front of anti-riot police officers during a rally near the Government House in Bangkok on March 30. According to advocacy group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, 581
Anti-government protesters lying on the ground and flashing the three-finger salute in front of anti-riot police officers during a rally near the Government House in Bangkok on March 30. According to advocacy group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, 581 people in Thailand were prosecuted in protest-related cases from July 18 last year to the end of last month.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A new movement has sprung from the fading embers of Thailand's pro-democracy protests. Last Tuesday, a coalition of political and civic groups called "Re-Solution" launched a campaign to collect one million signatures to amend Thailand's Constitution.

"One name from everyone. Uproot the Prayut regime," went the slogan espoused by the candy-coloured mascot, in reference to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2021, with the headline 'Pro-democracy movement in Thailand snuffed out? It's merely shifting gears'. Subscribe
Topics: 