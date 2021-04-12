Pro-democracy movement in Thailand snuffed out? It's merely shifting gears

A new movement has sprung from the fading embers of Thailand's pro-democracy protests. Last Tuesday, a coalition of political and civic groups called "Re-Solution" launched a campaign to collect one million signatures to amend Thailand's Constitution.

"One name from everyone. Uproot the Prayut regime," went the slogan espoused by the candy-coloured mascot, in reference to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.