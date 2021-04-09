Pro-democracy movement in Thailand snuffed out? It's merely shifting gears

BANGKOK -A new movement has sprung from the fading embers of Thailand's pro-democracy protests. On Tuesday (April 6), a coalition of political and civic groups called Re-Solution launched a campaign to collect one million signatures to amend Thailand's Constitution.

"One name from everyone. Uproot the Prayut regime," went the slogan espoused by the candy-coloured mascot, in reference to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Its goal to amend a Constitution that entrenched the previous ruling junta and elite conservatives is broadly similar to that of youth protests that roiled Thailand for much of the past year.