Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Vehicles entering Jalan Genting Highlands will be charged a toll fee at the two main entry points from May 28.

Drivers to Genting Highlands will begin paying a road charge to reach the Malaysian theme parks and casinos at the hilltop entertainment area from May 28, said the road’s authorised operator.

The payment will be collected at the two main entry points – Gohtong Jaya and Genting Highlands – when entering Jalan Genting Highlands, said Lingkaran Cekap in a statement on May 25.

The private road Jalan Genting Highlands allows motorists to access Resorts World Genting and other destinations in the mountainous terrain popular with domestic and foreign tourists.

Motorists driving cars or vans will pay RM5 (S$1.60) at either of the entry points while taxi drivers will be subject to a RM3.30 charge.

Drivers will be required to tap their cards, including Touch ‘n Go or credit and debit cards, for payment.

Motorcyclists are exempt from the charges, along with emergency vehicles and public servants who work at Genting Highlands.

On Nov 13, Malaysian casino and theme park operator Genting Malaysia had announced that vehicles entering the popular tourist destination were set to be charged a private toll fee, without announcing the start date or charge.

Genting said it sees the adoption of a “user pays” principle as the most sustainable way to defray the costs of road repairs and maintenance.

Lingkaran Cekap had been trialling the road charge system since April 2, without administering actual payments to use Jalan Genting Highlands.