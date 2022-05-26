Pricier feed imports behind shortage

Despite having the capacity to produce chickens and eggs to almost self-sufficiency levels, Malaysia still faces a severe chicken shortage, mainly because of its dependence on imports of feed whose prices have surged in recent months.

Hit by higher costs and other factors, some poultry farmers have stopped production, while others have raised prices despite a price cap set by the government.

"The price increase in poultry products is due to the global price increases in its main input feed - which is grain-based, mainly corn, soya bean and wheat - because two of the world's major producers of grains (Ukraine and Russia) are at war with each other," economist Nungsari Ahmad Radhi told The Straits Times.

Poultry farming costs have increased by about 70 per cent since the war started.

The situation has also been aggravated by the weakening ringgit.

The retail price of chicken is currently capped at RM8.90 (S$2.80) per kg, and the government is offering subsidies of 60 sen per kg.

But traders have recently hiked their prices despite the risk of being fined, with prices in the Klang Valley reportedly soaring to as high as RM13 per kg.

Dr Nungsari, former chairman of Khazanah Research Institute, argued that the ban on chicken exports will do little to address price hikes and that the government must subsidise producers if there is a ceiling price.

"The imposition of a ceiling price below cost requires a subsidy to cover the difference to sustain supply at capacity, for farms to continue their operations. It's an industry that was never subsidised before (until recently), so when the government imposed a ceiling price below actual costs, you naturally get supply shortages as firms exit production," he said.

"The government will have to pay to ensure that the supply of the cheapest protein for Malaysians is adequate. We do not export much of our production anyway, and that is not the reason for the shortage."

On Monday, Malaysia announced a ban on chicken exports starting from June 1 until supply and prices stabilise.

Reports said some farms were halting output due to delays in subsidy payouts, but the Federation of Livestock Farmers' Associations of Malaysia has denied that farmers were deliberately hoarding supplies. Some farmers have cited problems such as slower-growing chicks due to a heatwave and disease.

Earlier this year, the government announced it was formulating a policy to reduce dependence on animal feed imports by promoting corn farming.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told Parliament in March that this followed the surge in prices of animal feed, which had led to price hikes on poultry products.

Datuk Ameer Ali, managing director of the Mydin hypermarket chain, believes a cartel is also hoarding chickens to push prices up.

Mr Ameer, who is in Thailand to source for new chicken suppliers, told ST: "The cartel is trying to force the government to increase prices."

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday that the authorities were investigating reports of a cartel controlling the price and output of chicken among large companies.

He also said that not many farmers appeared interested in applying for subsidies, and that only RM50 million has been paid out this year - mostly to small farmers - from the RM729.43 million allocated.

A family-owned farm told ST on condition of anonymity that chicken farmers suffered three years of continuous losses even before the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in under-investment, and many small businesses closing down.

Along with labour issues, these have resulted in shortages.

Chicken rice seller Farra Amran told ST she has never experienced a shortage like this in her 15 years in the industry.

"If there is no chicken, what can I sell? How do I survive like this?" she said. "I accumulate up to RM20,000 of losses a month just because of this issue. I hope that the government will settle this issue as soon as possible."

Malaysia's food inflation is rising amid higher global commodity prices, domestic supply chain disruptions, and depreciation of the local currency.

The consumer price index in April increased 2.3 per cent to 125.9, compared with 123.1 in the same month last year, said the Department of Statistics yesterday. It added that the increase surpassed the average inflation for the period of January 2011 to April 2022.

Chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said food inflation in April was higher at 4.1 per cent, with 89.1 per cent of food items in the food and beverages group recording increases.