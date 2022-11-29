Prices soar as vegetable production in Cameron Highlands hit by monsoon

IPOH - The year-end monsoon season has affected the production of vegetables in Cameron Highlands, causing prices to soar by as much as 50 per cent, say farmers.

Cameron Highlands Vegetable Growers Association secretary Chay Ee Mong said low pollination and temperatures had affected the production of vegetables.

It has been raining in the highland over the last few days, and such weather usually creates a prolonged impact on vegetable production.

“Most times it is cloudy, and the low production has caused the price of some vegetables to increase.

“Depending on the types of vegetables, the price increase is easily between 30 per cent and 50 per cent,” Mr Chay said.

He said the vegetables expected to see a price hike include tomatoes, cucumbers, chillies, beans, capsicum and selected leafy vegetables.

However, he said consumers could choose 80 other types of leafy vegetables that were still priced low, such as spinach and cabbage.

“But for tomatoes, cucumbers and chillies, there is no substitute and their price increase is inevitable as plant growth is slow,” he added.

He said vegetable production would usually return to normal by the end of January once the weather settled.

Mr Chay also said that the farmers were still affected by a labour shortage and hoped that the authorities would look into the problem soon.

Deamnd for eggs has also been rising.

Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid said that it is normal for a high demand for eggs at this time of the year, but the problem is usually offset with early preparations and planning since September.