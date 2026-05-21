Prices of unsubsidised fuel in Malaysia to increase from May 21 to 27

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The Malaysian government will maintain targeted subsidised prices for the people and selected sectors.

KUALA LUMPUR – The retail prices of unsubsidised RON95 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be increased by 20 Malaysian cents (6 Singapore cents) and 10 Malaysian cents per litre, respectively, while the price of RON97 will increase by 15 Malaysian cents from May 21 to 27.

The Finance Ministry said, in a statement on May 20 , that the retail price of RON97 would be set at RM4.85 per litre compared with RM4.70 previously, while unsubsidised RON95 would rise to RM4.07 per litre from RM3.87 previously.

The price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be set at RM4.97 per litre compared with RM4.87 previously.

The ministry said that price adjustments are based on the automatic pricing mechanism formula, which takes into account the average price of the previous week.

At the same time, the government will maintain targeted subsidised prices for the people and selected sectors, covering RON95 at RM1.99 per litre, diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, as well as the Subsidised Diesel Control System at RM2.15 per litre, and the Subsidised Petrol Control System at RM2.05 per litre.

The government also called on the public to continue using fuel prudently to help safeguard the nation’s supply stability. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK