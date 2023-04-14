Pressure builds on KL to soften July 1 deadline for rare earth miner Lynas to go radiation-free

KUALA LUMPUR - The Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) government has come under heavy pressure to ease a July 1 deadline for Lynas, the world’s most important rare earth producer outside of China, to ensure practically radiation-free operations at its Malaysian plant.

Authorities issued a three-year licence renewal to Australian miner Lynas in February, but refused to remove conditions in the licence that require it to move “cracking and leaching” of lanthanide concentrate offshore and to only refine intermediate materials at its facility in Gebeng, near Kuantan in Pahang.

These refining processes have sparked fears of environmental and health hazards from the waste product, especially the release of radiation which Lynas insists has no impact on the normally occurring levels around Gebeng.

Lynas – which produces a-tenth of the world’s supply of rare earth crucial to manufacturing high technology products like smartphones and flatscreen TVs – has launched a strenuous defence of its operations ahead of its appeal against the licence conditions on April 28.

Opposition lawmakers from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition have also sought to make the case for the facility in Pahang, saying it can be a source of technology transfer so that Malaysia can be a player in the crucial industry for cutting-edge applications.

“Rare earth is an issue that goes beyond science but also geopolitics and our economy,” Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Kamal said in Parliament last month.

“If we persist with these conditions, then we might as well shut the plant.”

Lynas has issued a raft of rebuttals since February, disputing claims that its operations are environmentally unsafe and a health hazard.

It also organised a gathering of its employees on Feb 23 in an appeal to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to intervene in the licence decision which “has put the livelihoods of thousands of people at risk”.

The Straits Times has learnt that local PN politicians in Pahang as well as industry and diplomatic officials have lobbied Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang to at least defer the July 1 deadline to later this year, so that Lynas can complete building an alternate cracking and leaching refinery in Australia.

A potential closure of the S$1 billion facility would not just be a huge blow to Lynas – which has yet to fire up other production plants – but will also impact the geopolitically sensitive supply of rare earths crucial to make products such as mobile phones, rechargeable batteries and military assets. China controls four-fifths of the world’s rare earth production.

“The request is for six months as the Australian plant won’t be completed in time,” a source told ST on the confidential negotiations ahead of the April 28 hearing to be chaired by the minister.

Mr Chang, vice-president of Datuk Seri Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), had declined to comment on the Lynas issue in an interview with ST last month, stating that he did not want to prejudice the appeal which he has sole discretion to decide on.

“Now it’s at the appeal stage, it’s better not for me to say anything. The decision will be final. Somewhere in early or mid-May,” he said.