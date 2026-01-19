Press freedom in Indonesia under strain as journalists face more threats

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Journalists in Indonesia faced increased escalation of violence during similar protests in August 2025.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian press is struggling as journalists face escalating violence, intimidation and threats of widespread layoffs, amid what press groups call “rising authoritarianism” in the country that is undermining press freedom and sustainability.

At least 89 cases of violence against journalists were recorded throughout 2025, including 30 physical assaults and 29 digital attacks, according to the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) in its annual report. Other cases included coverage bans, forced data deletion, lawsuits and censorship.