Indonesia President Jokowi to be officially declared winner of April 17 election

JAKARTA - Indonesia's general election commission (KPU) will, later on Sunday (June 30), officially declare incumbent President Joko Widodo and running mate Ma'ruf Amin as the winners of the April 17 presidential election.

It comes after the country's Constitutional Court ruled last Thursday to uphold the results of the presidential election that handed Mr Joko a second term, dismissing a challenge by losing candidate former army general Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno, who had claimed they were robbed of victory. The court's decision is final and binding.

The KPU is expected to hold its plenary session at 3.30pm local time (4.30 pm Singapore time) and make the official announcement in a national live television broadcast.

Thousands of security personnel have been deployed by police in a pre-emptive move to secure the area outside the KPU headquarters in central Jakarta.

Police have appealed to supporters of either candidate pairs to stay at home and watch the event on television, instead of visiting the KPU headquarters or taking to the streets to support or oppose the official declaration.

Jakarta police spokesman Colonel Argo Yuwono announced several traffic detours around KPU buildings to ensure Sunday's event would run smoothly.

In responding to the Constitutional Court's ruling last week, Mr Prabowo said he accepted the outcome, but fell short of conceding defeat to Mr Joko - popularly called Jokowi.

Mr Prabowo said: "Although the ruling is very disappointing for us and our supporters, as agreed, we will comply with it and our Constitution and prevailing laws. We respect the ruling by the Constitutional Court."

He added that he will consult with his legal team for advice on whether there are available legal avenues to take, but did not elaborate further.

For Sunday's announcement, the KPU has prepared seats for both candidate pairs and senior members of the House of Representatives, Supreme Court, and Constitutional Court.

A large tent has also been set up to hold a press conference.