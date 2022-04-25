President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Timor-Leste's president-elect Ramos-Horta

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (April 25) wrote to Timor-Leste's President-elect Jose Ramos-Horta to congratulate him on his election victory to become its next president.

In her letter, President Halimah told Mr Ramos-Horta that his election victory showed "the strong support and trust the people of Timor-Leste have in your leadership".

"Singapore and Timor-Leste enjoy longstanding and friendly relations. As small states, both our countries face similar challenges in an increasingly complex global environment.

"Singapore remains committed to supporting Timor-Leste's development journey, particularly through capacity building efforts under the Singapore Cooperation Programme," she said in the letter released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PM Lee told Mr Ramos-Horta that given the important role the latter played in the struggle for Timor-Leste's independence and his experience as president and prime minister previously, "I am confident that you will guide Timor-Leste towards further progress and development".

"Singapore and Timor-Leste share a warm and longstanding friendship. We enjoy good cooperation bilaterally and at multilateral fora.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our relations, and hope to meet you again soon," Mr Lee said.