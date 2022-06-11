President Halimah congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her 96th birthday

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has written a letter of congratulations to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her 96th birthday on Saturday (June 11).

In her letter, President Halimah said: "On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on the joyous occasion of Your Majesty's 96th birthday.

"This year is particularly significant, as Your Majesty celebrates a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. Your Majesty's lifelong and steadfast devotion to your country and people throughout the years has been an inspiration to countries around the world, including Singapore.

"On this occasion, I am heartened that Singapore and the United Kingdom have continued to strengthen our longstanding friendship, such as through the Singapore-UK Bilateral Co-Innovation Programme that was launched in December 2021 and the Digital Economy Agreement that was signed in February 2022.

"I am confident that the partnership between our two countries will continue to grow, as the world embarks on a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I wish Your Majesty continued good health and happiness."