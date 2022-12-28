Premium durians going for a steal in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - It’s the right time to eat like a king now in Penang where “high-end” durians are concerned.

A kilo of highly sought-after Musang King, for example, is being sold for RM30 (S$9.13) to RM45 per kg, compared with last year’s price of RM80 to RM90 a kg.

And the wondrous, bittersweet XO variant, not commonly grown in Penang, is selling for as low as RM20 per kg.

Previously, the price could go up to RM80 to RM100 during its peak season.

Penang’s durian season is typically from May to August.

Most of the durians sold in Penang now come from Perak or Pahang, which are among the states that enjoy a short year-end durian season that lasts till next month.

But even after being transported to Penang, a kg of Musang King, for example, is retailing for just RM30 to RM45 per kilo.

Durian seller Edward Lim, 30, said the durians are now cheap because of a bumper harvest in Pahang orchards.

“We get some from Tapah in Perak too, but the most popular ones are from Raub (Pahang),” said Mr Lim, 30.

He said Pahang’s durian season started about two months ago and is expected to continue until the end of January.

The “lower grades” of Musang King, he said, cost about RM30 per kilo.

“And the same goes for other popular variants such as Teik Kah and Black Thorn. We are told that the lower price is also due to lower demand from China, which has been facing pandemic lockdowns and restrictions until recently,” he said.

Another durian seller, who only wanted to be known as Mr Goh, said he is selling a kilo of top grade Musang King by the roadside near Pulau Tikus market at RM45 per kg.

“This is considered very cheap. Everyone who hasn’t tried Musang King because it’s expensive should really try now,” he said.