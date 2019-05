BANGKOK - Thailand's former prime minister, ex-army commander and head of King's privy council, General Prem Tinsulanonda, died at the age of 98 at a hospital in Bangkok on Sunday (May 26) morning.

General Prem died after an illness at Phra Mongkut Hospital according to his aides, reported Thai media.

Three weeks ago, he had attended the wedding ceremony of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the newly-anointed Queen Suthida and was a key official during the King's coronation ceremonies.