Prayut slips in opinion poll as pool of undecided voters shrinks

BANGKOK • Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha slipped to second place in an opinion poll as the number of undecided voters shrunk amid speculation of an early general election.

Mr Prayut, the coup leader-turned-premier, got 12.7 per cent of the votes in a March 10-15 survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

This is down from 16.9 per cent in December and his lowest rating in the four quarterly surveys done by the institute, it said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, a leader of the opposition Move Forward Party, led the list with 13.4 per cent of the popularity vote.

The number of undecided voters stood at 27.6 per cent, down from 36.5 per cent in December.

Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and a leader of the largest opposition party, Pheu Thai; Dr Sudarat Keyuraphan, a former premier candidate; and Mr Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party were among the other preferred candidates in the Nida survey.

Thai political parties have stepped up campaigns and outreach programmes in recent months in anticipation that the general election may be called before the end of Mr Prayut's four-year term in March next year.

This is because public resentment is swelling against his administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and soaring inflation.

Mr Prayut's government is committed to ensuring the benefit of all sections of society, through various measures, to lessen the impact of high energy prices stemming from the Russian war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement yesterday.

The nation's fiscal position is stable and strong, he said, adding that the government is ready to take additional steps to contain inflation.

An early test of the popularity of various political parties may come from the Bangkok gubernatorial election, the first since 2013, to be held on May 22.