Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, abuse of power or manipulation across all levels of government.

– President Prabowo Subianto has said that Indonesia might need to adopt a bit of an authoritarian approach to effectively combat corruption, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to a tougher anti-graft drive across all spheres of government.

Mr Prabowo made the remark at the Indonesia Economic Outlook 2026 event on Feb 13 that was attended by government officials, businesspeople and foreign ambassadors.