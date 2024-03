JAKARTA – When President-elect Prabowo Subianto takes office on Oct 20, world leaders can expect a more visible Indonesia keen on international affairs, particularly with regard to Asean and security issues, analysts say.

Indonesia’s General Elections Commission announced on March 20 that the 72-year-old Defence Minister and Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, his running mate and son of President Joko Widodo, won the Feb 14 presidential election with 58.59 per cent of the vote.