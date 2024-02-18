Prabowo’s experience as defence minister a boon for Singapore-Indonesia ties: Experts

JAKARTA – On Nov 21, 2023, a week before starting his campaign to be Indonesia’s next president, Mr Prabowo Subianto was in Singapore to receive the nation’s highest military award.

In a statement about Mr Prabowo’s Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), or Distinguished Service Order (Military) award, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence had highlighted how it was under him that the Defence Cooperation Agreement, an important document that strengthens the security relationship between the two countries, was ratified.

The 2022 agreement that Mr Prabowo, 72, helped shape “represented a significant milestone in bilateral defence relations”, said Mindef. It added that he had made significant contributions to strengthen the close and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Indonesia and Singapore, and promoted closer collaboration.

Such an example shows how familiar Mr Prabowo is to Singapore, and how this bodes well for the relationship between the two countries, analysts told The Straits Times.

He is on course to win the election by a wide margin, election commission results showed on Feb 18, with about 66.6 per cent of votes counted.

The final result is not expected until March, but early indications point to the former general succeeding popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

Mr Prabowo, who has been the country’s defence minister since 2019, leads with 57.9 per cent of votes, more than twice his nearest rival.

In an Instagram post less than 24 hours after he declared himself as Indonesia’s next president, he said he had been receiving calls congratulating him – one of them being from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Prabowo is hardly a stranger to Singapore, given how he frequently visits the country and interacts with its leaders.