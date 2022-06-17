ON THE COMEBACK TRAIL

Prabowo hoping third time's the charm when it comes to seeking top job

Prabowo Subianto and Megawati Sukarnoputri, veteran Indonesian politicians who were defeated in previous presidential elections, may be making a comeback in the 2024 vote. The Straits Times correspondents report on their prospects.

Indonesia Correspondent In Jakarta
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Despite losing in two previous presidential elections, Gerindra party chief Prabowo Subianto is eyeing Indonesia's top job again in 2024, even as he will face new and younger rivals who are strong contenders.

In what observers view as a step to work the ground early, the 70-year-old retired army general, who is now defence minister, recently visited a number of Islamic boarding schools across Java. He met influential clerics, particularly those leaning towards Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's biggest Islamic organisation, and key figures like East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, who is also NU's notable female leader.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 17, 2022, with the headline Prabowo hoping third time's the charm when it comes to seeking top job.

