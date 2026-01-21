Prabowo backs Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara, but how far does it go?

After months on the sidelines, Indonesia’s planned new capital Nusantara was thrust back into the spotlight on Jan 12 when President Prabowo Subianto flew in by helicopter for his first presidential visit to the site.

Mr Prabowo arrived as crews in hard hats were still at work across the vast development in East Kalimantan. He toured ongoing projects, met workers on site and, amid the noise of construction, chose to spend the night in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) for the first time as head of state.