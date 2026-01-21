Straitstimes.com header logo

Prabowo backs Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara, but how far does it go?

The Presidential Palace in Indonesia's planned new capital city of Nusantara.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Hariz Baharudin

  • President Prabowo visited Nusantara, reaffirming his commitment to the US$32 billion project and targeting completion of key buildings by 2028.
  • Despite political signalling, budget cuts and competing priorities raise questions about Nusantara's advancement amid Indonesia's tight fiscal position.
  • Analysts suggest Nusantara may become a limited, administrative capital due to financial constraints and the need for clearer governmental direction.

After months on the sidelines,

Indonesia’s planned new capital Nusantara

was thrust back into the spotlight on Jan 12 when President Prabowo Subianto flew in by helicopter for his first presidential visit to the site.

Mr Prabowo arrived as crews in hard hats were still at work across the vast development in East Kalimantan. He toured ongoing projects, met workers on site and, amid the noise of construction, chose to spend the night in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) for the first time as head of state.

