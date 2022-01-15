Powerful quake hits off Java; tremors felt in Jakarta

JAKARTA • A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island yesterday, said the meteorology agency, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic.

BMKG, the country's meteorology agency, said the earthquake hit 52km off Banten province at a depth of 10km, but did not trigger a tsunami warning.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and BMKG warned people to stay vigilant after five aftershocks were recorded, the strongest reaching a magnitude of 5.7.

"From inside a house, it felt like a truck was passing through," BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati told a live-streamed news conference.

In Jakarta, tremors were felt strongly for more than a minute, said witnesses.

"It was so strong," said 38-year-old nanny Ani, who goes by only one name. "When I felt it, I quickly grabbed my employer's baby and ran downstairs."

Another resident, Ms Ade, 34, was on the 15th floor of a Banten apartment.

"I was in a Zoom meeting when people all shouted 'Earthquake!'," said Ms Ade, who declined to give her second name.

"The tremors were so strong and I was in shock. I couldn't immediately go downstairs - I needed to steady my body."

The quake was also felt in the provinces of West Java and Lampung, on Sumatra island.

The agency said it had received initial reports of damage in Pandeglang in Banten.

Speaking to Kompas TV, Banten Governor Wahidin Halim said four homes were damaged, an Islamic school had collapsed and cracks had appeared at a mosque.

