Power struggle in Indonesia’s Golkar party over who to back for president

Prominent Golkar members have blamed party chairman Airlangga Hartarto as the party suffers a dip in popularity and internal bickering. PHOTO: REUTERS
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
JAKARTA - Cracks have emerged in Golkar, Indonesia’s oldest political party, as it suffers a dip in popularity and internal bickering on which presidential candidate to support ahead of February’s general election.

Prominent Golkar members, such as ministers Luhut Pandjaitan and Bahlil Lahadalia who are vying to take over the chairman’s post, have sounded the alarm over the fall in popularity from 12 per cent of public support four years ago to around 6 per cent currently. They have put the blame on chairman Airlangga Hartarto.

