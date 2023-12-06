Power restored at Johor Causeway checkpoint after hours-long outage causes queues, congestion

According to a cross-border Telegram group, power at the complex was restored progressively from around 9.20am.

The outage also affected the CIQ’s electronic gates (e-gates) facilities.

Johor works, transportation, and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh was reported by Malaysian newspaper The Star as saying that the outage was caused by the malfunction of one of seven generators at CIQ.

In a bid to avoid a repeat of the incident, said Mr Fazli, the Johor government will be replacing all seven generators, at a cost of around RM800,000 (S$229,200).

It will also bring in two external power supply systems to BSI to complement the sole existing system.

“This is part of the long-term solution that we have come up with following last night’s blackout,” said Mr Fazli.

Business development executive Alyssa Yong, who travels to Singapore to work five days a week, told The Straits Times that she arrived at the checkpoint at 7am with the power still down.

“It was very stuffy inside and I saw a lot of people U-turning back,” said Ms Yong, 25.

“The e-gates were down so we had to use the manual counters instead. The queue was long but (at least it was) moving.”

Ms Yong, who has been travelling to Singapore to work since February, said it took her about 30 minutes to get through the Johor checkpoint. Normally, it would take her only about 10 minutes.

“This is the first time I’ve encountered a blackout at the checkpoint. I was supposed to start (work) at 9am but I was still on the way to work at 9.15am,” she lamented.