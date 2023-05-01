Power outage cancels 40 domestic flights at Manila’s international airport

MANILA – A power outage hit the Philippines’ main airport on Monday, leading to flight delays and cancellations when an influx of passengers were expected after a long holiday weekend.

Forty domestic flights had so far been cancelled at Terminal 3 of the airport in the capital Manila, which services both international and domestic flights, the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.

“Flight delays are expected due to the outage,” the statement posted on Facebook said, without disclosing the cause of the power failure.

Two flights departing from Manila to Singapore were delayed by about an hour each on Monday morning. The arrival of one flight from Singapore to Manila was delayed by about 40 minutes.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an immediate restoration of electricity.

“Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers,” the airport authority said.

It said it is looking into the cause of the power failure, which began at 1.05am local time.

The outage came four months after a power failure forced the authorities to close the South-east Asian country’s airspace on New Year’s Day, affecting about 600 flights and stranding around 65,000 passengers.

Monday is a public holiday in the Philippines, and many were expected to fly back to Manila from a long holiday weekend.

Mr Marcos, who left on Sunday for an official US visit, has instructed Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to restore power at the affected airport terminal “as soon as possible” while assisting affected passengers, Marcos’s communications office said in a tweet.

Mr Marcos is scheduled to meet with United States President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday.

Cebu Pacific Air has told passengers to expect delays and cancellations on some of its flights, the airline said in a statement on its Facebook page.

It is also offering its passengers departing to and from Terminal 3 an option to rebook or to request refunds to be put in a travel fund for future use.

Last week, six of the Philippines’ biggest conglomerates revived a proposal to upgrade the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, submitting to the government a 100 billion peso (S$2.4 billion) plan to modernise and increase its capacity. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS