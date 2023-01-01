Power failure delays flights into Manila airport

MANILA – Flight delays and cancellations greeted travellers flying in and out of the Philippine capital Manila on New Year’s Day, after a power outage at the country’s air traffic management centre disrupted communication with all airlines.

Local air carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific issued separate advisories on Sunday warning that several of their domestic and international flights will either be delayed or diverted due to the “technical issues” with the navigational air traffic management system at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Some passengers hoping to be with their loved ones on the first day of 2023 aired their grievances on social media.

Dr Myra Dee Lopez, 47, was supposed to return home to Manila after her vacation in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday morning. But Cebu Pacific had to divert her flight to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia instead

“What a way to start the year,” she tweeted, adding an “upset” emoji.

Dr Lopez told The Straits Times the airline has yet to reschedule her flight as it is waiting instructions from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

At NAIA Terminal 4, affected passengers waited to find out if their flights had been rescheduled. Scores of passengers bound for Manila from local airports like Caticlan, Puerto Princesa, and Zamboanga City; as well as Filipinos returning from Changi airport in Singapore were also stranded as they awaited new flight details.

CAAP has apologised to all affected passengers and said it is now addressing the issue.

“The safety of the passengers is the priority of the agency and it is better to secure the aircrafts on the ground to avoid any airborne accidents,” CAAP said in a statement.

NAIA has been ranked one of the worst airports in the world, due to persistent flight delays, long queues, air-conditioning problems and other issues affecting passengers.

With additional reporting from Raul Dancel