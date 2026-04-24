Power disruptions hit some MRT stations in KL; trains still running

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Several facilities at KL MRT stations have been disrupted, including air-conditioning, lighting and Touch ‘n Go top-up services.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Muzium Negara to Bukit Bintang MRT stations in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur are experiencing power supply disruptions.

As a result, several station facilities have also been disrupted, including air-conditioning, lighting and Touch ‘n Go top-up services.

“Repair works are underway, with further updates provided from time to time,” MRT operator Rapid KL said on Facebook on April 24 .

It also advised passengers needing help to refer to station personnel on duty or auxiliary police officers.

Earlier in the day, observations found that the stations lacked lighting, even on the platforms, and escalators as well as lifts were out of service.

Several auxiliary police personnel were also seen assembling portable stair lifts at the staircase of the Pasar Seni MRT station.

Train services, however, were operating as usual. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK