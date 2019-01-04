Power bank explodes on Royal Brunei Airlines flight, passengers unharmed

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (BORNEO BULLETIN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All passengers and crew of a Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) flight where a power bank reportedly exploded mid-flight are unharmed, the Bruneian national carrier confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening (Jan 3).

The incident was first made known to the public when a post by a Facebook user showing videos and images from the incident was shared over 4,400 times.

The videos and images showed the flight cabin filled with mild smoke and passengers covering their noses and faces as flight attendants calmly extinguished the cause of the small fire.

In the post, Facebook user Francis Ngu Hown Hua also praised RB crew members for their professionalism and composure while handling the situation.

The RB flight BI636 was en route from Hong Kong to Bandar Seri Begawan and landed at its destination safely and as scheduled.

"Our cabin crew are trained to follow standard operating procedures to handle such incidents professionally and to ensure the safety of our guests at all times. We carry the recommended safety equipment on board at all times," said the airlines in a statement.

The airline also highlighted the importance of the safety of its guests and issued a reminder to observe the Guide to Dangerous Goods for checked or carry-on baggage in accordance with the International Air Transport Association's Dangerous Goods Regulations at www.flyroyalbrunei.com for the safety and security of all on board RB flights.