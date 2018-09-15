Possible to form new political pact in Malaysia to replace Barisan Nasional, says PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

KUALA TERENGGANU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The formation of a new political pact in Malaysia to replace Barisan Nasional is not impossible in the future, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Mr Abdul Hadi said Malaysian political history has shown that pacts are never permanent, as parties change alliances many times.

"Umno joined the Bandung Conference during (former PAS president) Dr Burhanuddin Helmy's time in 1955.

"PAS also participated in the movement to secure independence in 1957, although we had a different view of how independence should be achieved," he said.

Following the May 13, 1969, incident, the country needed unity, and PAS agreed to join the coalition government.

When the Alliance was disbanded in 1974, Barisan Nasional was formed. PAS was also involved then.

"So if the Alliance had a lifespan, surely it is the same with Barisan.

"There will be a change someday, so let's just wait and see," said Mr Abdul Hadi at a press conference after opening the PAS Supporters Club convention on Saturday (Sept 15).

The convention is held on the sidelines of the PAS muktamar (general assembly).

Mr Abdul Hadi said PAS was willing to form alliances with anyone, if it is beneficial for Malaysia and its people.

With PAS and Umno now in an unofficial pact, Mr Abdul Hadi said the upcoming Port Dickson by-election will be used as another joint training exercise.

"If the military from different countries can do this, we can do this too in an election," he said.

"In a democratic country, anyone can contest in elections and anyone can step down. This cannot be stopped."

PAS has already announced that it will not contest in the Port Dickson by-election to give way to Umno.

Mr Abdul Hadi expressed confidence that support for PAS is on the rise and will increase in Port Dickson.

The Port Dickson by-election was called following the resignation of its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah from PKR.

The move was to allow PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest for the parliamentary seat, as part of his aim to become the next prime minister.

On Thursday (Sept 13), PAS ulama chief Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed said opposition parties should team up and field only one candidate in future elections to increase the chances of winning.