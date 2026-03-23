Pork, chicken and egg prices jump in Thailand despite price freeze pledge

Pork prices have risen sharply and data from Office of Agricultural Economics show that live pig prices at farm level in Nakhon Pathom have also risen.

Thai consumers are being squeezed by rising living costs, with fresh food prices climbing sharply, particularly for pork, chicken and eggs.

The increases come amid conflict in the Middle East, which has driven up energy costs and disrupted global supply chains, in contrast to the Commerce Ministry’s insistence that no controlled goods have been allowed to raise prices and that price controls remain in place.

Data from the Internal Trade Department show clear signs of rising chicken prices. Chicken drumsticks, which were selling for 80 baht (S$3.14) to 85 baht per kilogramme at the start of March, began rising from March 9 and have now reached 90 baht to 95 baht per kilogramme.

Chicken thighs have also increased from 85-100 baht to 95-100 baht per kilogramme.

Pork prices have risen even more sharply, with lean pork reaching as high as 165 baht per kilogramme. In fresh markets, lean pork has climbed from 145 baht to 150 baht per kilogramme at the beginning of March to 150 baht to 165 baht as at March 20, marking an increase of 5 baht to 15 baht per kilogramme.

Those figures are in line with data from the Office of Agricultural Economics, which show that live pig prices at farm level in Nakhon Pathom have risen from 56 baht to 62 baht per kilogramme, an increase of 6 baht . This suggests that higher costs at farm level are already being passed on to consumers.

Egg prices have also moved higher. Size 3 eggs, which are among the most commonly consumed, rose on March 16 from 3.5 baht to 3.6 baht per egg to 3.7 baht to 3.8 baht , or an increase of 20 satang each, equivalent to 6 baht per tray.

However, small retail shops have already been selling eggs for more than 4 baht each, adding to the burden on households that rely on eggs as a daily staple.

“Although the Commerce Ministry has insisted that no controlled goods have been approved for price increases, figures from the Internal Trade Department and the Office of Agricultural Economics paint a clearly different picture,” a source said.

Consumers at several fresh markets said the prices they are actually paying are higher than those announced by the authorities, and urged the relevant agencies to investigate and tackle the problem seriously before the cost-of-living burden becomes unbearable for low-income households. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK