Media:
Credits:
PHOTO: SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT/PENTA PRESS
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
SEOUL - Even though she loves children, newly married Kim Su-ji is in no hurry to have one herself.
The freelance designer, 30, wants to enjoy life first with her husband, doing activities such as hanging out at cafes and going camping, while at the same time saving money to buy a house.
Kicker:
When storks stay away
Sub-headline:
Taiwan and South Korea are facing a baby crisis as fertility rates hit historic lows and population numbers plunged for the first time last year. Straits Times correspondents look at why the storks are not visiting and what the governments are doing about it.
Blurb/Summary:
Taiwan and South Korea are facing a baby crisis as fertility rates hit historic lows and population numbers plunged for the first time last year. Straits Times correspondents look at why the storks are not visiting and what the governments are doing about it.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 348 626
Hermes Doc Ref:
MCPOP22-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Keywords/Tags:
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
Population crisis in South Korea as young couples choose not to have babies
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement:
IAB Taxonomy: