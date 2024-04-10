Popular tourist spot in Perak temporarily closed after fatal rockfall

IPOH - The popular tourist spot where a man was killed by a falling rock on April 8 will be temporarily closed to allow experts to check the limestone hill, says Perak state executive council member Loh Sze Yee.

This comes amid an ongoing study at various premises near limestone hills in the state to ensure they are safe.

Mr Loh, who holds the tourism portfolio, said they had proposed to the state government to close down the tourist spot.

“We want to find out from the experts if this is a ‘once in a blue moon’ incident or something bigger,” he said.

“We want the experts to check and see what their recommendations are for mitigation works.”

He told reporters this after visiting Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village in Taman Saikat here where the victim, a 44-year-old local tourist, was killed on the spot when a rock fell on his head at about 11.30am on April 8.

The man from Pangkor, said Mr Loh, had brought his friends to visit the place.

“Our condolences to the victim’s family and we will try to assist in any way we can,” he said.

On the study, Mr Loh said this was being conducted by the state’s limestone foothills and caves committee on various developments, including temples and tourist spots.

He said: “There has been a lot of ecotourism activities in Perak in the past five to 10 years. We want to check all these developments as some of these may not have been developed according to specifications.

“For example, for the old (cave) temples, they need reports from consultants to determine whether their premises are safe.

“I will meet with the committee to come up with the specifications to ensure all developments are safe for the people.”

Ipoh, he said, was famous for its limestone enclaves, adding however that these places came with risks like any other locations.

“Limestone hills are nice to look at and be in. But limestone itself is more hazardous than other stone or granite,” he said.

Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village operator Cheng Swee Kiat said they were willing to help the victim’s family in getting compensation through public liability insurance. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK