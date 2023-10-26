Popular ‘floating tourist train’ to Pasak Jolasid Dam returns in November

BANGKOK – Tickets for a popular “floating train” to Lopburi province’s Pasak Jolasid Dam were made available for booking on Wednesday.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is offering two round-trips from Bangkok every weekend in November 2023, December 2023 and January 2024. However, the long New Year weekend service has been cancelled.

Pasak Jolasid is Thailand’s longest earthen dam, built at the initiative of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to reduce flooding in the Pasak and Chao Phraya river basins.

It crosses the Pasak River at Nong Bua sub-district, in Phatthana Nikom district, Lopburi province, offering gorgeous views of the landscape.

Construction of the mighty barrier began on Dec 2, 1994, and was completed on Sept 30, 1999.

Ticket prices vary according to seat types. For example, a third-class ticket with no air-conditioning, costs 330 baht (S$12.50) for the full round trip or Saraburi/Kaeng Koi-Khok Salung round trip, or 150 baht for a one-way ticket from Pasak Jolasid to Bangkok.

The service departs from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station at 6am and reaches the dam’s “floating railway” viewing point at 9.25am.

It stops for 20 minutes to allow passengers to admire the view and take photos. The train then moves to Khok Salung station where day-trippers can shop for local products and souvenirs.

The train then returns to the dam at 10.35am, allowing passengers to disembark and enjoy the nearby tourism spots, before departing for Bangkok at 3.30pm.

Popular activities include visiting the Pasak Basin Museum and having lunch in the local communities.

Vans are also available to transport passengers to local sunflower fields and a giant fern garden.

The train arrives back at Hua Lamphong station at 6.50pm.

The train also provides a seasonal boost to tourism in Lopburi, generating income for locals in the central province. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK