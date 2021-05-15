Poor families at risk with no relief under Malaysia's third lockdown

Malaysia's announcement of a third movement control order (MCO) left Madam Noriah Kamindu in no mood for Hari Raya celebrations. The lockdown is likely to block her jobless husband's route to employment.

Like millions of Malaysians who are categorised as B40 - the bottom 40 per cent of income earners - Madam Noriah's husband, the sole breadwinner in the family, relies on daily wages as a labourer, and will be among the group that will be most impacted by the imposition of another lockdown. Madam Noriah, 36, is a housewife and the couple have five children, three of them of a school-going age.