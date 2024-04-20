Polygamy down sharply, in line with incomes in post-pandemic Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – The number of Malaysian Muslims practising polygamy legally fell by almost half in the past five years, with more than one-third of such applications to marry another woman rejected by the Syariah Court.

The rejections during this period were mainly on the grounds that the men were financially incapable of supporting additional wives.

Muslim men in Malaysia who wish to enter into a polygamous union – having more than one wife at the same time – must meet the requirements set by syariah law and obtain special permission from the courts.

Polygamous marriages fell by about 47 per cent in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to 1,609 in 2023 from 3,064 in 2019, according to data from the Syariah Judiciary Department, provided by the Religious Affairs Ministry. Data for Sarawak is compiled separately by that state and could not be immediately obtained.

The decline in polygamous unions was attributed largely to the Syariah Court’s concerns that the husbands would not be able to support multiple wives financially, or be able to accord equal treatment to all the wives, Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said.

“The falling income of men that was led by the slowdown in Malaysia’s economy from the pandemic was also one of the factors that possibly resulted in the decline of polygamous marriages,” he told The Straits Times.

In fact, the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic (2020 to 2022) had led to about 20 per cent of the country’s middle-income group slipping into the lower-income category, then Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a written parliamentary reply in 2021.

Still, there are those who can afford to pursue polygamy.

One standout case was Malaysian singer Azline Ariffin, 42, also known as Ezlynn, who publicly disclosed in March 2023 that she was searching for a second wife for her husband, so she could focus on her career.

Her husband, Mr Wan Mohd Hafizam, 47, married his second wife, a 26-year-old doctor, in March 2023.

“I am a busy person, and going on long trips makes me feel uneasy and restless. At the very least, there is someone else to take care of things and I can focus on my work,” said Ms Azline, who sparked an online debate over polygamy.

While Ms Azline’s enthusiasm for a second spouse for Mr Wan was unusual, the law does not require her nod for him to marry a second time.

But it has been reported that there have been numerous cases of Malaysian Muslim men who do not register their additional marriages in Malaysia but instead marry abroad, as they are fearful of informing their existing wives.

Women’s rights activists claimed that legal loopholes have enabled husbands to get married abroad, which allows them to skip the negotiation process with the first wife and register the marriage in Malaysia legally after that.

In Malaysia, the Syariah Court’s decision to approve polygamous unions hinges on several factors such as the husband’s income status, financial commitments like alimony payments and debts, as well as the first wife’s wishes on the matter, Dr Na’im said.