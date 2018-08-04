Voting underway for Selangor state seat by-election

SHAH ALAM - A total of 19 polling stations in the by-election for the Selangor state seat of Sungai Kandis opened at 8am on Saturday (Aug 4) as voting for the 51,217 constituents there got underway, Malaysia's official Bernama news agency reported.

The vote, the first to be held since the May 9 general election, is seen as a closely watched battle between the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling alliance and opposition party Umno. It could also offer clues on whether the country's Malay voters will firmly remain with PH member Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is defending the seat.

The PKR's candidate, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, is fending off a challenge against Datuk Lokman Adam, an Umno Supreme Council member who was a senior aide to former premier Najib Razak and independent candidate K. Murthy.

Both Najib, who had previously led the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition before its loss at the election, and PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim had turned up to campaign for the rival parties.

There is no early voting in the by-election.

The polling centres, using 18 schools and a community hall, will close at 5.30pm.

The Election Commission (EC) is targeting 80 per cent voter turnout in the by-election and the results are expected to be announced by about 10pm.



The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, due to cancer on July 2.

Mat Shuhaimi retained the seat for the third consecutive term in the last general election with a majority of 12,480 votes in a four-cornered fight against the BN, the Parti Islam SeMalaysia and the Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM).