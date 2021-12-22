Poll shows wide support for Marcos Jr to become Philippine president

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Former Philippine senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator, led by a wide margin in a presidential preference survey conducted this month by pollster Pulse Asia Research.

Mr Marcos was chosen by 53 per cent of the 2,400 respondents as their preferred successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, Pulse Asia said on Wednesday (Dec 22).

Vice-President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader, came in a distant second with 20 per cent.

The survey was conducted from Dec 1 to Dec 6, with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2 per cent.

Amid the upsurge in popularity, Mr Marcos is facing several petitions before the Elections Commission to disqualify him or cancel his presidential bid, mostly citing his tax conviction in 1997.

His camp has said that Mr Marcos is qualified for the presidency, and that he has not committed any offence that bars him from seeking the top post.

Mr Marcos' running mate and the President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, led the vice-presidential race with 45 per cent of the respondents supporting her. Senate president Tito Sotto was ranked second with 31 per cent.

President Duterte made it to the top twelve choices for Senate seats, but he dropped his candidacy last week.

Among the leading choices for senator are former House speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, media personality Raffy Tulfo, and House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda.

National elections will be held on May 9 next year, where some 8,000 government positions are up for grabs.