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Seats beside Negeri Sembilan ruler Muhriz Tuanku Munawir were left vacant as the chieftains decided to boycott the opening of the state assembly on April 23.

KUALA LUMPUR – The southern state of Negeri Sembilan rarely attracts as much attention as its neighbours Johor or Melaka.

But there was much drama in the state with the late night announcement on June 4 of the dissolution of its state assembly, paving the way for snap polls amid a bitter dispute involving its monarchy.

Just hours later on the morning of June 5, a group of influential traditional chieftains, who have been seeking to remove the existing state ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, tried to appoint a new ruler at a resort in Melaka, throwing politics in the state into greater uncertainty.

According to local media, the cheftains proclaimed Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the new ruler, a move that had earlier been rejected by the state government as unconstitutional.

This was soon challenged by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who on June 5 reaffirmed that Muhriz remains the legitimate ruler of Negeri Sembilan.

“We continue to recognise Tuanku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, and alternative views must follow the proper legal processes,” he told reporters.

“I fully support the Menteri Besar’s position that, given the current confusion, it is best to hold an election. His Royal Highness has also given his consent,” Anwar added.

On June 4, the state’s Menteri Besar, Aminuddin Harun, who is from Anwar ’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, said he had sought permission from Muhriz to dissolve Parliament, effective from June 5.

However, the traditional chieftains have objected to the dissolution, saying in a letter sent through their lawyer to the assembly Speaker, that the decision was made without their consent as the state’s co-rulers.

The dissolution, if it stands, would pave the way for polls within 60 days, putting the spotlight on the contest shaping up between Anwar’s PH and UMNO of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

While PH and UMNO are partners in Anwar’s unity government, they are set to face off in state polls not just in Negri Sembilan, but also Johor, which dissolved its state assembly days earlier, on June 1.

BN has declared it will contest the Johor state election on its own, a move that further strains ties with PH.

Johor’s state polls would have to be held by July 31, and Negri Sembilan’s election by Aug 3.

Analysts told ST the move to call for snap polls in Negri Sembilan was a calculated risk by PH.

“PH is relatively stronger in Negeri Sembilan than in Johor, but I believe the move is more out of necessity, because it is very hard to govern the state with instability,” risk consultancy KRA Group’s strategy director, Amir Fareed Rahim, told The Straits Times.

PH won 17 of Negeri Sembilan’s 36 state seats in the 2023 state election and governed with support from BN, which held 14 seats. But this partnership unravelled in April when all 14 BN assemblymen withdrew support for Aminuddin, accusing him of mishandling the royal dispute.

Although UMNO’s national leadership later reaffirmed support for the federal unity government, the party’s state assemblymen maintained their opposition to Aminuddin.

Said Amir: “It is still a gamble for PH, but I believe they have chosen to take a calculated risk.”

Others say that PH remains the favourite to win in Negeri Sembilan.

Anwar’s coalition benefits from the state’s relatively moderate political landscape, sizeable Chinese electorate and mixed urban-rural demographics. As at 2025, Malays formed about 65 per cent of its 1.1 million population, with the Chinese making up 21 per cent and the Indians 14 per cent.

According to election records, eight of UMNO’s 14 seats were won with majorities of fewer than 1,000 votes.

The opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) won only five seats in 2023 and has yet to show that it can significantly expand its support base.

Mazlan Ali, director of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Faculty of Social Science and Humanities, told ST that Negeri Sembilan has, in recent years, been favourable territory for PH.

He noted that PH, under former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, won the state in 2018.

In 2023, PH and BN worked together, with PH winning 17 seats and BN 14.

Mazlan argues that the royal dispute could ultimately hurt UMNO more than PH.

“UMNO was not seen as being supportive of Tuanku Muhriz. If public attention remains focused on the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, there is a strong possibility that voters will be angry with UMNO as he is popular with the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, recent talks between the leaders of UMNO and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) have reignited speculation about the revival of Muafakat Nasional, the Malay-Muslim alliance that once united both parties against PH.

Even limited electoral cooperation between the two parties could complicate PH’s path to victory in both Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

KRA’s Amir said: “While a poor performance in Johor and Negeri Sembilan may not directly impact Anwar’s standing at the federal government level, it may impact the working relationship within the unity government.”

While Malaysia’s general election (GE) is due only by early 2028, Amir added that tensions from state polls might spark calls for it to be brought forward.

“There will likely be bruises when punches are thrown during the state elections. It is expected that there will be more pressure from some parts of the unity government to have the GE sooner rather than later,” he said.