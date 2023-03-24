Political moves heat up as Indonesian parties hunt for presidential, vice-presidential candidates

JAKARTA – Political manoeuvres among Indonesian political parties are intensifying as they hunt for suitable presidential and vice-presidential candidates to run in the 2024 election.

An encounter between Gerindra party chief Prabowo Subianto, 71, and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 54, during a rice harvest on March 9 in Kebumen, Central Java, has sparked speculation about the possibility of the two figures running together in the upcoming election. President Joko Widodo also attended the event.

Both Mr Prabowo, who lost in the past two presidential elections to Mr Widodo and is now defence minister, and Mr Ganjar, a cadre of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), have topped major polls.

A survey by pollster Charta Politika in November 2022 showed that if paired, they would beat former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the eldest son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Mr Widodo cannot run for a third term after hitting the two-term limit.

Gerindra advisory board deputy chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo later said that the chances are “wide open” for Mr Ganjar to join the ticket, but suggested that he fill the vice-president slot, while Mr Prabowo should be the presidential candidate due to his seniority and experience.

“Prabowo must become a presidential candidate; that’s non-negotiable,” Mr Hashim, Mr Prabowo’s younger brother, said, adding that 99 per cent of his brother’s programmes are in line with Mr Widodo’s.

Should they pair up, Mr Prabowo and Mr Ganjar would likely make the election a two-horse race, facing off Dr Anies and his running mate.

Dr Anies, 53, has won support from ruling coalition member NasDem, the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party and the Democratic Party, which together formed Coalition for Change, to run as a presidential candidate.

While the potential Prabowo-Ganjar pairing seems promising, it will become a “tough and complicated” deal to achieve, said Professor Firman Noor, a senior researcher at the Political Research Centre of the National Research and Innovation Agency.

Among the key obstacles is the Gerindra condition that Mr Prabowo run as a presidential candidate.

“If Ganjar is willing (to become the running mate), that may happen. But he may feel that as he tops Prabowo in some surveys, his bargaining position is at least equal,” he told The Straits Times.