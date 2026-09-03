Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Political courtship deepens between PAS and UMNO as both pressure Anwar for earlier polls

Parti Islam SeMalaysia president Hadi Awang said the Islamist party is ready if a general election is called earlier.

KOTA BHARU – Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) said it is ready for an early general election, backing UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) in their call on Sept 3.

The decision signals closer alignment between the Islamist party and UMNO, as PAS seeks to advance Malay-Muslim unity ahead of the next general election. Both parties are holding key meetings in September.

“We are making preparations (for the next general election). God willing, we are ready (in terms of candidates),” PAS president Hadi Awang told reporters.

He was officiating the party’s clergy wing’s muktamar, or annual congress, on Sept 3. The party will also hold its main muktamar from Sept 4 to 5.

Hadi said PAS is comfortable regardless of whether a general election is called soon or before early 2028, when the federal government’s current parliamentary term ends.

“It is up to the government. We are fine with it being held sooner or later as we have experienced both,” he said.

Hadi was asked to respond to BN chairman and UMNO president Zahid Hamidi’s call for the government to seek a fresh mandate from voters sooner.

“In my opinion, if the general election is held earlier, it is better. So that we can get a fresh mandate from the people,” Zahid was quoted as telling Media Prima.

Zahid also said UMNO and BN’s choice between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) hinges purely on a “cost-benefit” calculation. He pointed to how BN went solo in Johor but sought coalition partners in Negeri Sembilan based on political “profit and loss”.

Election timing convergence

The comments from leaders of both parties reflect a measure of political convergence between PAS and UMNO on the timing of the next general election.

This was reinforced by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who backed the proposal after kicking off PAS Youth’s muktamar on Sept 3.

Tuan Ibrahim said the country needed to move beyond what he described as prolonged political uncertainty and that voters should decide on the next government soon.

He also argued that bringing forward the general election could allow several state elections to be held at the same time. This, he said, may reduce the costs borne by the Election Commission and limit the prolonged period of campaigning and political manoeuvring.

Malaysia has already gone through several state elections, with Melaka and Sarawak among the next major electoral tests.

“We have been facing this situation for more than a year. I think the people are tired,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

When asked about an alliance with UMNO, he said PAS’ priority was to minimise clashes with its on-and-off rival.

“Consensus is important. If all parties are in agreement, we will find a way. Minimising clashes is the priority,” he said.

UMNO Youth chief Akmal Saleh’s attendance at the PAS Youth muktamar on Sept 3 also illustrated the political courtship between the two former foes. The PAS youth wing’s chief, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, said the wing invited five representatives from UMNO, but some 25 ultimately came.

In a speech to about 800 delegates, Afnan stressed the need for unity among the Malay-Muslim majority and warned that political division among the demographic will cause economic weakness.

“We already see today the weaknesses of the Malay-Muslims in the economy. We face political competition with other races too,” Afnan said.

“It is not that others don’t have a right to progress, nor do we want to deny anyone’s rights. But in politics and in our country where the majority are Malay-Muslims, the space we do not fill will be filled by others,” he added.

How will this affect Anwar and PH?

The prospect of an early election also carries implications for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government and his PH coalition.

BN’s withdrawal of support for his government would not, by itself, remove his parliamentary majority under the current composition. However, it would significantly reshape the political balance and increase pressure on the administration.

The tabling of the federal Budget in October will provide another critical test for Anwar. Failure to secure Parliament’s approval for the Supply Bill would effectively amount to a loss of confidence in his government and could put his administration at risk of being toppled.

Amir Fareed Rahim, director of strategy at risk consultancy KRA Group, said that Zahid and PAS were pushing for an early general election to capitalise on the momentum built through the recent series of state elections.

“A faster election will also protect a potential UMNO-PAS partnership from prolonged exposure to the competing interests that could eventually pull them apart,” Amir told The Straits Times.

But for Anwar and PH, the reverse is true, he noted. Anwar would prefer more time to deliver tangible economic results, strengthen public confidence and maximise PH’s electoral prospects.

“But a week is a long time in politics. Waiting creates opportunities for recovery, but also the risk that political momentum shifts even further towards their rivals,” Amir added.

UMNO and PAS previously set aside decades of rivalry to work together under Muafakat Nasional, formally established in September 2019 following their defeat in the 2018 General Election.

The alliance later fractured when PAS formed PN ahead of the 2022 General Election. PAS and UMNO have, however, started collaborating again in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections in 2026 .

PAS now has 43 seats in the 222-member Parliament, making it the largest single party, although it remains part of the opposition. UMNO has 26.

UMNO will hold its annual general assembly from Sept 9 to 12.