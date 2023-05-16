Polish man who murdered, mutilated girlfriend, arrested in Thailand

BANGKOK - A Polish man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his Ukrainian girlfriend in a high-rise condominium in Bangkok. He is accused of mutilating her body and then trying to flee to Cambodia.

Lagoda Filippow, 25, was arrested at the Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district on Monday for the alleged murder of Alona Savchenko, 27.

The suspect was tracked down shortly after Bangkok police learned of the gruesome murder in room number 708 on the 32nd floor of The Key Sathorn-Charoenrat Condominium in Bang Khlo Laem district.

Filippow was brought to Wat Phrayakrai Police Station, which has jurisdiction in the area, at 4am local time on Tuesday.

The suspect appeared calm and had a nap inside the detention room. He then had breakfast and coffee without any apparent sign of stress.

He later asked the police to alert the Polish embassy to send him help. Police said they called the embassy later on Tuesday and asked them to send an official to interpret and witness the interrogation process.

The Wat Phrayakai Police Station was alerted of the murder at 1pm local time on Monday by a taxi driver, who claimed the suspect had asked him for help to get rid of the body.

Filippow was caught just as he was about to cross the border over to Cambodia.

Police found Savchecko’s body covered in a white blanket on the bed.

There were stab wounds in the chest and her left arm had been sawn off. There were also several cuts on the body and her neck had almost been severed. A foot-long handsaw was found nearby.

Preliminary checks showed that the victim had been dead for more than 24 hours. Police said initial investigation showed the victim’s belongings and luggage had been ransacked.

The condominium management said Filippow and the victim had rented the room from April 29, when they arrived on tourist visa.