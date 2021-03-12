Polish journalist arrested in Myanmar, says Poland's foreign ministry

WARSAW (REUTERS) - A Polish journalist has been arrested in Myanmar, Poland's foreign ministry said on Friday (March 12), the second foreign correspondent to be detained since a military coup in the country on Feb 1.

More than 70 people have been killed and about 2,000 arrested in a crackdown on protests since the military took power, advocacy body the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

"The consulate is seeking to contact the arrested man and to get further information about his health and his legal situation. It is also taking action to help the Polish citizen," the foreign statement said in its statement.

Polish media gave the detained jouralist's name as Robert Bociag, but the ministry did not confirm the reports and Reuters could not confirm them independently.

Myanmar police on Feb 26 briefly detained a Japanese freelance journalist during a protest in the commercial capital of Yangon.

The arrest of Mr Yuki Kitazumi, who runs a media production company in the city and used to be a journalist with the Nikkei business daily, was the first detention of a foreign reporter since the Feb 1 military coup.