Policeman accidentally fires gun at Indonesia airport, one worker wounded

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A gun belonging to a police officer went off at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia's capital city Jakarta on Sunday (July 22), leaving an airport employee injured.

Soekarno-Hatta airport spokesman Febri Toga Simatupang confirmed the incident.

"It happened when National Police protocol officer Second Brig. Galuh Apriyana was helping his colleague First Brig. Fajar Firmansyah to empty his firearm before flying," Mr Febri said as quoted by kompas.com.

The officers were about to board a Garuda Indonesia flight to Banda Aceh in Sumatra when the incident occurred. Mr Fajar was emptying his Glock handgun, which still had a bullet in its chamber.

"The firearm, which was pointed towards the ground, suddenly went off and a fragment hit an employee from a ground-handling company, Ikhwanul Hakim Siregar, who was on duty at a check-in counter," Mr Febri said.

Mr Ikhwanul sustained an injury to his foot as a result of the gunshot and received treatment from airport medical personnel.

Mr Febri added that the parties involved had agreed to resolve the matter amicably.