Police step up security ahead of Christmas, New Year in Indonesia

An H-9 police officer inspects the area ahead of Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta on Dec 23.

JAKARTA - With the 2025 year-end holiday fast approaching, the National Police have stepped up security measures nationwide, deploying hundreds of thousands of personnel to ensure the public can celebrate Christmas and New Year safely.

The police have launched the annual nationwide Operasi Lilin, or Operation Candle, to ensure public safety and maintain order at churches, tourism sites and transport hubs during the year-end holidays.