Police seek charges against Bangkok bar owner for deadly fire

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Relatives mourning victims killed in a bar fire at Police General Hospital in Bangkok in July.

Bangkok – Thai police intend to charge the owner of a Bangkok bar with six offences, including negligence, over a fire in July that killed 37 people, the lead investigator said on Aug 10.

Suvicha Salaibatr, the owner of the popular Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao restaurant and bar, was among dozens of people hospitalised when a blaze engulfed his venue on the evening of July 12.

“We issued an arrest warrant last week against him on six charges” including negligence causing death, serious injury, harm and fire, as well as criminal mischief and running an entertainment venue without a licence, chief investigator Isara Na Phatthalung told AFP.

“He has left the intensive care unit, but the doctor has not yet allowed police to read the charges to him,” Isara said, adding that the police hoped to charge him as the sole suspect in the next few days.

If convicted, the bar owner faces up to 10 years in prison for the negligence charge alone.

Most of the victims died from smoke inhalation during the fire, which was caused by an electrical short circuit in the ceiling, the police have said.

Thailand’s approach to health and safety regulations – particularly in bars and nightclubs – has long raised concerns.

A fire tore through Bangkok’s Santika club during New Year celebrations in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200. AFP