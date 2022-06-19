Police report made against Malaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin

MELAKA • State police in Melaka confirmed yesterday that a report has been lodged against Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly receiving RM1.3 million (S$410,000) from foreign visa operator Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB).

Melaka Tengah Police Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the report was lodged at the Sungai Udang police station on Friday. "We will soon decide on which section of the Penal Code to classify and investigate the report," he said.

The report was lodged by former Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam.

Earlier on Friday, Tan Sri Muhyiddin denied receiving the cash inducement in 2018 when he was the country's home minister, as claimed by a witness that day in the ongoing corruption trial of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Mr Muhyiddin, who is also Malaysia's National Recovery Council chairman, refuted the claims made by UKSB administrative manager David Tan on the witness stand that the former had received up to RM1.3 million from the company.

"The statement (made by the witness) is false. I strongly deny it," the former prime minister said in a post on Facebook.

Mr Muhyiddin added that during that period when he allegedly received the funds, he was undergoing cancer treatment and had taken leave for a few months.

"My role as home minister at the time was taken over by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad," he said. "In fact, I was having treatment at a hospital overseas," he wrote, adding that it was impossible for him to accept bribes in that condition.

Mr Muhyiddin had surgery and treatment for a growth on his pancreas at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital, and he was discharged in August 2018.

The former prime minister also said that he has never been investigated by the authorities regarding the allegations and was prepared to be questioned over the matter.

Mr Tan, UKSB's former administrative manager, stated his claim when the company's ledger was shown to him during Zahid's corruption trial.

He told the court that the funds were given to Mr Muhyiddin in cash payments on June 4, July 4 and Aug 23, 2018.

"On June 4, 2018, it was RM300,000; on July 4, it was RM500,000 and on Aug 23, it was RM500,000," he said.

When asked by Zahid's lawyer Ahmad Zaidi Zainal who was the "TSM" recorded in the ledger, Mr Tan said: "Tan Sri Muhyiddin."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK