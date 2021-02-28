Myanmar

Police launch sweeping crackdown

  • Published
    36 min ago

Myanmar police yesterday launched their biggest crackdown after three weeks of protests against military rule, with one woman hospitalised after being shot. The whereabouts of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains uncertain, after a report said she has been moved to an undisclosed location.

