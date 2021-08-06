Police investigate Malaysian teen who complained about teacher's rape joke

SUNGAI BULOH, MALAYSIA (AFP) - A Malaysian student activist who sparked a social media campaign after chastising her teacher for joking about rape in class was being investigated by police Friday (Aug 6) for "breaching the peace".

Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam, 17, posted a video on TikTok in April complaining about the conduct of her teacher, who in return sued the girl and her parents for RM1 million (S$320,000).

"It's very sad, it's very heartbreaking," Ain said outside a police station near the capital Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

"I don't mean to defame. I don't mean to degrade any certain teachers or parties. I just want schools to be safe."

Civil society groups say physical and verbal harassment is a problem in Malaysian schools. Since Ain's case came to light thousands of youngsters have shared stories of abuse online.

Ain's viral TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 1.9 million times, showed her expressing shock at her teacher for jokingly telling students to target people aged above 18 if they wanted to rape someone.

The clip kicked off a massive social media campaign that prompted police to investigate the teacher, who was transferred out of the school.

But that investigation was later dropped, local media reported this week.

Ain's lawyer Sankara Nair said police were investigating the girl over a possible charge of "intentional insult with an intent to provoke a breach of the peace".

If found guilty she could face up to two years in jail or a fine or both.