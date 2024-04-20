Police in Malaysia beef up presence and step up patrols at KLIA after shooting incident

PETALING JAYA - The police have doubled their staff strength and stepped up patrols at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after Terminal 1 became the scene of a shooting on April 14 that left a bodyguard severely injured.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said members of the General Operations Force (PGA) have been deployed to both terminals of the airport.

“There are now additions to general duty policemen, aka the blue uniforms, at the buildings. It is now double of what was deployed before.

“Full-gear PGA policemen are also on patrol at entry points and outside the airport buildings,” he said on April 19, without elaborating on exact manpower figures.

Datuk Hussein said that in the near future, the use of e-scooters for patrols will be introduced at the airports.

He has previously said the police could respond faster and cover more ground during patrols with these vehicles.

The PGA, which reports under the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, is generally deployed to assist in public security, counter-terrorism operations and border security.

It is also home to the elite Senoi Praaq unit, which comprises Orang Asli PGA personnel who specialise in deep jungle reconnaissance work.

Early on April 14, KLIA was rocked by a gunman who allegedly attempted to kill his wife at the arrival hall.

Travel agency owner Farah Md Isa, better known as Farah Cie, was there awaiting the return of her clients from umrah (mini-pilgrimage) at 1.20am.

The suspect threw a firecracker towards her direction, leading to injuries to passers-by, before opening fire at her at close range.

The 38-year-old then escaped to his car parked at the airport carpark.

Ms Farah’s bodyguard Nur Hadith, nicknamed Along, saved her life but was shot in his stomach in the process.

He remains under observation in hospital after undergoing a five-hour surgery to repair his intestine on April 16.

The police had arrested the suspect in Kota Baru, Kelantan at around 3pm on April 15 – about 38 hours after the shooting.